EVERETT, Bonnie Carole 76, of Seffner, FL, died August 24, 2019. She was a retired Nurse from University Community Hospital as well as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Everett and is survived by her sons, George Hiser and Walter Hiser (Amy); her daughters, Julie Sanchez and Elisabeth Haywald (Jerry); two brothers; three sisters; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be on August 29, 2019 from 12-2 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, with graveside service to follow at 2 pm, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 27, 2019