Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Interment
Following Services
Royal Palm Cemetery South.
Bonnie Graham Kachel Thomas Obituary
KACHEL THOMAS, Bonnie Graham

age 93, passed away July 21, 2019. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Susan Eidschun, Nancy Stewart, and Lorel Reinstrom (Gary); grandchildren, Floyd Bennett, Jana Hester, John Eidschun, Keith Eidschun, Lindsey Reinstrom, and Loren Reinstrom; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bennett, Dominic Bennett, and Avonlea Rose; as well as many loving friends. A Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2 pm, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow at 3 pm, all at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg. Interment will follow the services at Royal Palm Cemetery South. Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019
