KACHEL THOMAS, Bonnie Graham
age 93, passed away July 21, 2019. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Susan Eidschun, Nancy Stewart, and Lorel Reinstrom (Gary); grandchildren, Floyd Bennett, Jana Hester, John Eidschun, Keith Eidschun, Lindsey Reinstrom, and Loren Reinstrom; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bennett, Dominic Bennett, and Avonlea Rose; as well as many loving friends. A Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2 pm, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow at 3 pm, all at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg. Interment will follow the services at Royal Palm Cemetery South. Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019