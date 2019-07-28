MASENCUP, Bonnie Gray
74, passed from this life July 16, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Charleston, SC after an extended illness. Born to Willaim and Dorothy Gray, August 8, 1944 in Morris, MN, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Michael Masencup, her parents and a niece, Laura Lynn Carroll of Tucson, AZ. Bonnie is survived by her sister, Roberta Weltzin of White Bear Lake, MN, sister-in-law, Gloria Carroll of Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law, Norma McKelvey of Charleston, SC; and life-long best friend, Kay Carlson (Jim) of The Villages, FL. Bonnie is also survived by three nieces and four nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. Bonnie was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and received her Masters Degree from Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape Hospice, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019