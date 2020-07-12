Bonnie ITZO

ITZO, Bonnie Lynn (Vaughn) left this world on July 2, 2020, one day from her 49th wedding anniversary after a long battle with many ailments. Her adoring family was at her bed side at Saint Anthony's Hospital. Born on September 11, 1952 in Glens Falls Hospital. She was the daughter of Vincent and Helene (Nassivera) Vaughn. Bonnie graduated from Hudson Falls High School, class of 1971 and soon after, married the love of her life, Michael J. Itzo. As a young girl she spent many years enjoying and teaching tap dancing and performed in many local shows. She loved her job at Starlite Cruses in Clearwater and worked there for many years. She was well known there for her exuberant positive and happy attitude. She would often bake cookies and other treats for all her fellow work mates to enjoy. She loved the often family vacations to ocean beaches and theme parks. Bonnie enjoyed Carnival Cruises to many areas of the Caribbean and the many road trips to Northern New York, Wildwoods New Jersey and Old Orchard Beach Maine. In retirement, she loved the weekly garage sale runs culminating with a stop to her favorite restaurant Kristina's Café in Saint Pete, livening up the place. Her evening entertainment would include a glass of wine while watching Antiques Road Show. Bonnie will be missed by many. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents and her two sisters, Sharon Robinson and Sandy Waterman. Her surviving family members include her husband, Michael Itzo; son, Christopher Itzo (Donna); daughter, Michelle Johannesen (Jessie); and her brother, Kevin Vaughn. Also her grandchildren, Logan Johannesen, Brianna and Chase Itzo; along with nieces, Lynn Gillis and Darcy Paridis, and many additional nieces an nephews. A special thanks to the skilled staff at Saint Anthony's CCU where they all worked tirelessly on her behalf. Also, a special thanks to pulmonary therapist Donna Itzo, who spent countless hours beyond her shift to provide for Bonnie's care and comfort. Per Bonnie's wish, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be scheduled at a later date.



