|
|
JOHNSTON, Bonnie Jean of Dunedin, FL, passed away under hospice care at home on April 8, 2020. Bonnie was born on May 31, 1948 in Tom's River, New Jersey. She made her home in Florida for the last 50 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Johnston of Dunedin, FL; two children, Melissa Schlatt of Mt. Morris, Illinois and Jeff Whiel of Highland, New Jersey; three step-children, Nick, Dale, and Brett Johnston of Michigan; her two grandchildren, Theirry and Jack; two sisters, Lorrain Romine of Clearwater and Sharon Crossley of Ireland, UK. Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020