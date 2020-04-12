Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Johnston Obituary
JOHNSTON, Bonnie Jean of Dunedin, FL, passed away under hospice care at home on April 8, 2020. Bonnie was born on May 31, 1948 in Tom's River, New Jersey. She made her home in Florida for the last 50 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Johnston of Dunedin, FL; two children, Melissa Schlatt of Mt. Morris, Illinois and Jeff Whiel of Highland, New Jersey; three step-children, Nick, Dale, and Brett Johnston of Michigan; her two grandchildren, Theirry and Jack; two sisters, Lorrain Romine of Clearwater and Sharon Crossley of Ireland, UK. Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now