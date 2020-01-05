Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie JUDY. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Service 10:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church 906 South Orleans Ave. Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JUDY, Bonnie Grace (Hall) of Tampa, passed away peacefully December 31, 2019. She was predeceased byher husband of 49 years, James Swann Judy Sr. She was born in Tampa to Jane Katherine Cralle and D.R. Hall Jr. She attended Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Junior High, H.B. Plant High, and graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor in Music, and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She later continued her education at the University of Tampa and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Bonnie was a lifetime member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She was devoted to the Thursday Healing Services and found comfort there. Bonnie was the past Queen of Gasparilla Ll. From 1993-1994, she was Sustainer President of the Junior League of Tampa and remained active thereafter. She was a Community Board Member Representative of Florida Gulf Coast Symphony from 1976 to 1980 and a Community Research and Project Developer contributor. She was also a member of the Home Association, Tampa Museum of Art, Pavilion XII Chair, and held many roles with the Henry B. Plant Museum Society. She was a member of the Tampa Yacht and Country Club, Golfview Garden Club, the Founders Circle of Tampa Garden Club, and the Tampa Bay History Center. She is survived by her children, James Swann Judy Jr., Jane Britton Judy Cisneros, Mary Reeves Judy; grandson, Frankie G. Cisneros; brothers, David R. Hall III and Cralle H. Hall; cousins, Lela McClure and Ray McClure, Mary Judy Brown and family, Betty Houlihan Shinn and family, and the Sam and Myron Gibbon's families. The service will be held Friday, January 10 10 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 South Orleans Ave., Tampa, 33606. There will be a visitation and reception following the service in the parish hall and a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, tributes to her memory may be made to the Choral Music Program, St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 South Orleans Ave., Tampa, 33606 or The Henry B. Plant Museum, 401 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa 33606.

