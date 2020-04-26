KISZLA, Bonnie Jean quietly blazed a feminist trail on her own terms, showing younger women it was possible to be an attentive mother and loving wife, while also pursuing a successful, fulfilling career. She passed away April 18, 2020, in Tampa, after 88 years in which she never backed down from any debate and passionately pushed her three sons, as well as seven grandchildren, to make their dreams come true. Born to an immigrant milkman during the Great Depression, Bonnie did not have the opportunity to attend college, yet became an accomplished accountant. Her career began in Indiana, at the insurance company built by baseball mogul Charlie Finley, and she later worked at a Nashville, TN, record company that pressed the early albums of Jimmy Buffet. Moving with Gene, her late husband of 53 years, to Florida in 1986, Bonnie was the longtime co-owner of Ace Hardware of Town n Country. Never the retiring type, Bonnie enjoyed beating her cherished gaggle of old gals in water volleyball, mahjong or Bridge. She baked the world's tastiest cheesecake and bragged on every academic or athletic achievement of grandkids Jordan, Kelsey, Nate, Patrick, Elise, Matthew and Carolyn. Neighbors knew her love of schnauzers as a pet, which Bonnie always named Corky (I, II, and III), because why mess with a good thing? She is survived by three proud Kiszla families started by Mark and Audrey of Denver, Chris and Cyndie of Tampa, and Jeff and Cheryl of Hopkinton, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Metropolitan Ministries, Tampa. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held later this year. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020