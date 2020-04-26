SCUSSEL, Bonnie Patricia Butler born August 5, 1941, passed April 22, 2020 passed in her sleep after a long battle with cancer in her childhood home in Land O'Lakes FL. Bonnie, a Florida Pioneer Descendant, was a devoted wife and mother. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, John W. Scussel; and her children, Rebecca Wilt (Ross), John Schmitt (Christopher), James Scussel (Linda) and Roberta Scussel; a brother, Joseph Butler (Nancy); and sister, Rose Logiudice (Gene, deceased). In addition, she leaves behind eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and was predeceased by her grandson, Nicholas Wilt; and sister, Mary Nuehofer (Paul); and brother, George Butler. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Gulfside Hospice or the . Due to the current health crisis engulfing the world, the service will be immediate family only. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held later in the year. Loyless Funeral Home www.loylessfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020