SPICER, Bonita Bonnie" 77, of Safety Harbor, Florida, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born in Ludington, Michigan on December 17, 1942 to Gladys and Billy Wood. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Spicer; son, Todd Lawyer; granddaughters, Charlotte and Rebecca; and sisters, Dawn Castenholtz, Debbie Smith, and Denise Wood. After a private internment at Bay Pines National Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Rigsby Recreation Center, 605 2nd Street N., Safety Harbor, FL 34695.



