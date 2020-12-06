1/
Bonnie SPICER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPICER, Bonita Bonnie" 77, of Safety Harbor, Florida, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born in Ludington, Michigan on December 17, 1942 to Gladys and Billy Wood. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Spicer; son, Todd Lawyer; granddaughters, Charlotte and Rebecca; and sisters, Dawn Castenholtz, Debbie Smith, and Denise Wood. After a private internment at Bay Pines National Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Rigsby Recreation Center, 605 2nd Street N., Safety Harbor, FL 34695.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rigsby Recreation Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved