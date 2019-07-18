KOUSSEFF, Dr. Boris G.
84, of Bradenton, FL, passed away July 15, 2019 after suffering with Alzheimer's and Parkinson disease. He was the Director of Pediatrics/Genetics Program, also Professor of Genetics at the University of South Florida in Tampa from 1982 to 2004. He was an inspiration to many and he will be missed. He is survived by his niece, Thea Kodjabacheva and nephew, Hristo Koussev. Dr. Kousseff retired to Anna Maria Island on 2004. In 2015, he moved to Water's Edge Retirement Community of Bradenton where he lived the rest of his life. No local Services are to be held. His niece, Thea, will take his cremated remains to Sofia, Bulgaria where he came from. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to:
www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019