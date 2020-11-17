1/
Brad WATTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATTS, Brad 47, died in his sleep from a massive heart attack on Nov. 12, 2020. He was a disabled, proud firefighter and a caring father. He was also a dedicated body builder and enjoyed his gym friends. He is survived by his three children, Brynn (22), Riley (13), and Logan (11). He is also survived by his father, Howard; and his sister, Keely Cox and her family, husband, Shea Cox; and their children, Ashton, Brock, and Reese. His beloved mother, Beth, predeceased him. Due to Covid, there will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved