WATTS, Brad 47, died in his sleep from a massive heart attack on Nov. 12, 2020. He was a disabled, proud firefighter and a caring father. He was also a dedicated body builder and enjoyed his gym friends. He is survived by his three children, Brynn (22), Riley (13), and Logan (11). He is also survived by his father, Howard; and his sister, Keely Cox and her family, husband, Shea Cox; and their children, Ashton, Brock, and Reese. His beloved mother, Beth, predeceased him. Due to Covid, there will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to your favorite charity
.