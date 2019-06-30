JOHNSTON, Bradley E.



46 of Ridge Manor, FL, passed away peacefully in his home June 18, 2019. He was born September 24, 1972, in Tampa FL. He moved to Ridge Manor, FL in 1990. He was an amazing father. He loved his three children more than anything, and was very proud of them and will greatly be missed by them along with his many friends. He was a very loving and caring man who always went above to help everyone when needed. He enjoyed watching sports, especially football and played pool and poker every weekend with friends. He loved driving fast in his 1970 Chevelle hot rod "Goldie," he bought in 1992, his dream car. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Pierce and Delores Johnston and brother-in-law, Uriah Shaffer. Survivors include the love of his life, Alecia Shaffer; his three wonderful children, Uriah Johnston, Noah Johnston, and Hannah Johnston; his mother-in-law, Regina Shaffer, who he considered the only mother he really ever had; brother-in-law, Donald Shaffer; brother-in-law, Brandon Leonard; sister-in-law, Brooke Leonard; and siblings, Keith Carrara, Trisha Johnston, Stephen Johnston, Michelle Pierce, and Eddie Pierce. There was a viewing June 28, 5-7 pm, at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 301 Chapel, Dade City, and the funeral was Saturday, June 29, 1 pm, followed by the burial at Floral Memorial Garden. Arrangements by



Hodges Family Funeral Home



301 Chapel, Dade City, FL

