Bradley S. Sherr

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley S. Sherr.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHERR, Bradley S.

62, of Land O Lakes, died May 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Astrid Sherr; son, Jose Bahri; brother, Jonathan Sherr (Iliana); father and mother-in-law, Roberto and Luz Mercedes Munoz of Puerto Rico; brothers-in-law, Ricky and Roberto Munoz and his companion, Chico. A celebration of life will be held at Lakeside Walk Apartments club house, 16947 Kettle Lane, Land O Lakes, FL 34638, on Saturday, May 25 at 3 pm.

Dobies FH / Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.