SHERR, Bradley S.
62, of Land O Lakes, died May 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Astrid Sherr; son, Jose Bahri; brother, Jonathan Sherr (Iliana); father and mother-in-law, Roberto and Luz Mercedes Munoz of Puerto Rico; brothers-in-law, Ricky and Roberto Munoz and his companion, Chico. A celebration of life will be held at Lakeside Walk Apartments club house, 16947 Kettle Lane, Land O Lakes, FL 34638, on Saturday, May 25 at 3 pm.
Dobies FH / Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019