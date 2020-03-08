Brady SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brady SMITH.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMITH, Brady Overman 93, of St. Petersburg, FL, entered peacefully into Heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born and raised in Albemarle, NC, Brady was a WWII Army Veteran. He received his BS from Catawba College and his Master's degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He became a Marriage and Family Counselor. Brady enjoyed being a Ham Radio operator in his retirement years and made many friends all over the world. Brady was preceded in death by his parents, Elias Brady and Ollie Irene; his sister, Margaret LeVan; his daughter, Kristy DuBois, and cousin, Novella Stewart, who was like a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 1/2 years, Mildred Thompson Smith; his children, Kathy Jopling (Dan), Michael Smith (Sandy) and, Kerry Hajner (Randy); eight grandchildren, Tony, Kyle, Jessica, Nicholas, Kacie, Kahlie, Elias, and Dylan, and his seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Cooper, Jada, Zoe, Caleb, Addison, Ellora; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 3 at Veteran's Funeral Care in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.