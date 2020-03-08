SMITH, Brady Overman 93, of St. Petersburg, FL, entered peacefully into Heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born and raised in Albemarle, NC, Brady was a WWII Army Veteran. He received his BS from Catawba College and his Master's degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He became a Marriage and Family Counselor. Brady enjoyed being a Ham Radio operator in his retirement years and made many friends all over the world. Brady was preceded in death by his parents, Elias Brady and Ollie Irene; his sister, Margaret LeVan; his daughter, Kristy DuBois, and cousin, Novella Stewart, who was like a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 1/2 years, Mildred Thompson Smith; his children, Kathy Jopling (Dan), Michael Smith (Sandy) and, Kerry Hajner (Randy); eight grandchildren, Tony, Kyle, Jessica, Nicholas, Kacie, Kahlie, Elias, and Dylan, and his seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Cooper, Jada, Zoe, Caleb, Addison, Ellora; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 3 at Veteran's Funeral Care in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020