Brandon Scott Kluz "Memo" It's been a year and we are loving and missing you more then ever. We are so proud of the work and support your friends, family and others have performed on the skate board park they are building in your honor! Asking anyone to make donations to the Non-profit Facebook.com /The MEMO Foundation or GoFundMe/TheMemoFoundation. Thank you to all who have and who may contribute to Brandon's legacy especially his friends in Milford, NH and The Skate Park of Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019