Brandon MASON
1993 - 2020
MASON, Brandon A. 27, of Clearwater, FL, was taken from us suddenly in a tragic accident on December 2, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1993 and raised in Clearwater, FL. By his friends, he is known as Bfader The Legend. He was a loving son, brother, best friend, dog dad, avid skier and fisherman with a heart of gold and an infectious energy. He loved the mountains of Colorado and lived for the waters of Florida. Our beloved Brandon is predeceased by his grandparents, Patrick and Marty Janssen, survived by his German Shepherd, Bentley; his parents, Gregory and Susan; his brothers, Gregory Jr. (Mary) and Cody; his grandparents, Gordon and Diana; aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Our hearts will be forever broken. Visitation Monday, December 7, from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 8, at 12 Noon all at the at the Hubbell Funeral Home 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd. Belleair Bluff, FL. Hubbellfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hubbell Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hubbell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
