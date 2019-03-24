Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Scott "Memo" KLUZ. View Sign

KLUZ, Brandon Scott "Memo"



23, of Milford, NH died on Thursday, November 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day, as a result of criminal homicide. Brandon was born August 12, 1995 in Landstuhl, Germany to Army LTC (R) Anthony P. Kluz, Sr. of Valrico, FL and Monica (St. Cyr) Kluz of Milford, NH. He graduated from Milford High School in 2014. Brandon's passions were working on cars and skate/snowboarding. Besides parents, Brandon is survived by his brother, Tony Jr. and niece, Averi. A Service and Celebration of Life were held in Milford. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brandon "Memo" Kluz Memorial Fund, c/o TD Bank, 57 South Street, Milford, NH 03055.

KLUZ, Brandon Scott "Memo"23, of Milford, NH died on Thursday, November 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day, as a result of criminal homicide. Brandon was born August 12, 1995 in Landstuhl, Germany to Army LTC (R) Anthony P. Kluz, Sr. of Valrico, FL and Monica (St. Cyr) Kluz of Milford, NH. He graduated from Milford High School in 2014. Brandon's passions were working on cars and skate/snowboarding. Besides parents, Brandon is survived by his brother, Tony Jr. and niece, Averi. A Service and Celebration of Life were held in Milford. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brandon "Memo" Kluz Memorial Fund, c/o TD Bank, 57 South Street, Milford, NH 03055. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close