KLUZ, Brandon Scott "Memo"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Scott "Memo" KLUZ.
23, of Milford, NH died on Thursday, November 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day, as a result of criminal homicide. Brandon was born August 12, 1995 in Landstuhl, Germany to Army LTC (R) Anthony P. Kluz, Sr. of Valrico, FL and Monica (St. Cyr) Kluz of Milford, NH. He graduated from Milford High School in 2014. Brandon's passions were working on cars and skate/snowboarding. Besides parents, Brandon is survived by his brother, Tony Jr. and niece, Averi. A Service and Celebration of Life were held in Milford. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brandon "Memo" Kluz Memorial Fund, c/o TD Bank, 57 South Street, Milford, NH 03055.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019