Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda BERGEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda BERGEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda BERGEZ Obituary
BERGEZ, Brenda Lea 47, passed away August 26, 2019. Brenda is survived by her husband of 21 years and high school sweetheart, Raymond; and two beloved children, Todd Bergez; and daughter, Zoe Bergez. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 5:30 pm with the service beginning at 6:30 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now