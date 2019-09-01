|
|
BERGEZ, Brenda Lea 47, passed away August 26, 2019. Brenda is survived by her husband of 21 years and high school sweetheart, Raymond; and two beloved children, Todd Bergez; and daughter, Zoe Bergez. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 5:30 pm with the service beginning at 6:30 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019