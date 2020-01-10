CHAPMAN, Brenda Carole 66, of Lutz, Florida died January 7, 2020. Beloved sister of Elaine Moore (John), Bruce Chapman and Mike Chapman (Judy) and loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews, Brenda adored her family, friends and her two dogs, Sydney and Kodiak. She was a graduate of Tampa Tech and USF with a degree in Psychology. Brenda resided in Asheville for 30 years and was a longtime dedicated counselor for children at Blue Ridge Mental Health. Visitation from 1-2 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel, where Funeral Services begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Lake Lindsey Cemetery. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020