Brenda GEEGAN

GEEGAN, Brenda Thorn 72, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She enjoyed her adopted city and had a long career as a paralegal in the St. Petersburg area, working with Trenan Kempker when she retired. She is survived by a special friend, Jerry Geegan of St. Petersburg; three brothers, Charles C. Thorn (Rebecca) of Beach Park, IL; Terry R. Thorn (Linda) of Tupelo, MS; Larry D. Thorn (Audrey) of Belden, MS; one sister, Linda Thorn of Tupelo, MS; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her loving parents, Cecil C. and Jewell Thorn of Tremont, MS; two brothers, Cecil J. Thorn of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jerry D. Thorn of Tupelo, MS; and a sister, Patricia A. Thorn of St Petersburg, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tupelo, MS.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.