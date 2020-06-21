Brenda GEEGAN
GEEGAN, Brenda Thorn 72, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She enjoyed her adopted city and had a long career as a paralegal in the St. Petersburg area, working with Trenan Kempker when she retired. She is survived by a special friend, Jerry Geegan of St. Petersburg; three brothers, Charles C. Thorn (Rebecca) of Beach Park, IL; Terry R. Thorn (Linda) of Tupelo, MS; Larry D. Thorn (Audrey) of Belden, MS; one sister, Linda Thorn of Tupelo, MS; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her loving parents, Cecil C. and Jewell Thorn of Tremont, MS; two brothers, Cecil J. Thorn of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jerry D. Thorn of Tupelo, MS; and a sister, Patricia A. Thorn of St Petersburg, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tupelo, MS.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
