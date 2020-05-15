Brenda Joyce CASON
1950 - 2020
CASON, Brenda Joyce Wright was born to the late Jennie Belle and William Wright Jr. July 28, 1950 in Brooksville, Florida. She taught kindergarten for the Hernando County School Board for many years. She also became Hernando County's first African-American woman Assistant Principal. Brenda continued to serve as an assistant principal for various schools until her retirement in 2007. Brenda loved her students, fellow educators, and took pride in making a difference in the lives of all she encountered. Brenda transitioned into eternal life April 17, 2020 after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer's. A memorial service for Brenda Joyce Wright Cason will be held online May 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at FamilyFirstAssembly.tv.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Cason Funeral & Cremation Services - Brooksville
830 School Street
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-7033
