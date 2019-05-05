Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda K. Orcutt. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

ORCUTT, Brenda K.



peacefully joined the Lord surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a short illness. Brenda was born January 9, 1960 in Tampa. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names high school and received her Associates degree from Hillsborough Community College. She also attended the University of South Florida. Brenda worked for her father prior to her marriage to her husband Greg in 1986. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Brenda enjoyed spending time in her kitchen and garden, caring for animals and volunteering her time to various local charities and associations. She penned the weekly South Tampa Scene column for The Tampa Tribune for multiple years. Brenda served as president of the Hillsborough County Bar Auxiliary, chairman of the 's Cattle Barons Ball as well as lending her time to the Mayor's Beautification Program's SilverSpoons & Sandcastles. Brenda was predeceased by her father Max W. Kinley. She is survived by her husband, Greg and daughter, Brenda O. Richards (Craig); her mother, Brenda Kinley and her brother, Edward Kinley. Services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and physicians who treated Brenda at Tampa General Hospital during her brief illness.



Blount & Curry MacDill



www.blountcurrymacdill.com

