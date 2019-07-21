MILLER, Brenda Kay



79, of Spring Hill, passed away at Oak Hill Hospital on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3-5 pm on Wednesday, July 24, at Turner Funeral Home, 14360 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Brenda was born on February 3, 1940, in Burlington, Iowa, to Carl and Vera Sommerfeld. She raised her family in Burlington and worked as an executive secretary for a number of years until moving to Spring Hill in 1984. Brenda loved the game of golf, line dancing, and attending and leading a fitness class. She enjoyed walking, reading, and music. Brenda traveled to a number of U.S. destinations, cruised the Caribbean numerous times, and took her family on a fabulous and memorable European river cruise vacation. She was generous and fair, making sure every birthday or Christmas gift to her children and grandchildren was absolutely equal to the penny. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Brenda cared for and was grateful to her Wellington and Spring Hill community of friends. Left to honor and cherish Brenda's memory are her beloved partner, Cecil Boyer Jr.; daughter, Susan (Steven) Scott; son, David (Ellen) Bloomberg; several grandchildren, and her faithful furry companion, Roxie. Although she is now in a peaceful and eternal home, she will be greatly missed by many.



