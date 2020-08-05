1/1
Brenda MOORE
MOORE, Brenda Sue (Harney) 70, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1950 in Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter of the late Earl and Mayme (Duncan) Harney. Brenda was a graduate of Scott County High School and received her Bachelor Degree from Eckerd College in Florida. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and she loved to listen to people and made everyone she knew feel special. Brenda is survived by her husband, Gregg Moore; her sister, Bonnie H. Linville; brother-in-law, Ralph Linville; her niece, Julie (Dennie) Ferrell; her nephew, Darryl Harney; two great-nieces, Sara Wells and Paige Florence; three great-great-nieces, Ivy Bax-ter, Harper Wells, and Chandler Wells; numerous dear friends here in Georgetown and in Florida. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, William and Marilyn Harney; two nephews, Brian Harney and Stephen Linville. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Burial will be private. To abide by the current regulations and restrictions, everyone is required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing at all times while visiting the family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
