WEAVER, Brenda J. 71, formerly of Pinellas County, was born July 28, 1949 and died October 28, 2020. Brenda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. The center of her world were her grandchildren. She was a treasured friend to so many. Brenda was a woman of grace, kindness, compassion, and patience. Brenda devoted 31 years to civil service and the vast majority of her career toward the care and enrichment of children. Throughout her career, most recently as the director of Child Development Services on Offutt AFB, she has influenced countless lives. Brenda was an active member of St. James Methodist Church. She loved to sing, leading her to direct several choirs throughout her life. Preceded in death by parents Willie J. and Lee Alice Clemons and infant daughter, she is survived by husband of 51 years, Donny; son, David Weaver (Trisha Mitchell); grandchildren, Brayden and Sydney; brother, O'Lester Clemons (Lethia); and nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday, November 6, 6-8 pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service is Saturday, November 7, 11 am, at St. James United Methodist Church West Campus, 4343 Capehart Road, Bellevue, NE 68133. To view video of the Visitation and Funeral Service, go to the Weaver obituary at www.bellevuememorialchapel.com
. Interment is at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family