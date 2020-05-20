Brenette BAKER
BAKER, Brenette 74, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her Heavenly Father May 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, Roy Richards; stepsons, Darrell, Calvin and Kenny Baker; daughter, Dionne Baker-Smith; stepdaughter, Gloria Baker; four grandchildren, Sadie Rigdon, Jordan Howell, Rico Wright, and Aysis Smith; special great-granddaughter, Luna Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, 11 am, at 5th Ave. Church of Christ, 4200 5th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
