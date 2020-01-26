ROBSON, Brent H. 29, born Nov. 16, 1990 in Dunedin and raised in Oldsmar, passed unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Lori and Kerry Robson; sister and brother-in-law, Kristi and Rob McCartney; niece, Madison; fiancée, Mallory Schindler; grandmother, Marion Jamieson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brent celebrated his Canadian roots with a lifelong passion for hockey. A proud Gator alum (Class of 2013), he had avid interest in politics, history and beer brewing. He also enjoyed podcasts, movies and travel. His humorous, energetic and loving spirit will be missed forever. Memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 pm, at East Lake Church, Palm Harbor. To honor Brent, please consider a donation in his name to Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020