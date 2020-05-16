SHEPPARD, Brent 58, formerly of Shore Acres, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Brent is survived by his parents, David and Pamela Sheppard; sisters, Carol Sheppard and Arleen Froemming, and many relatives. He is beloved by family and friends for his extraordinary wit, humor and gregarious personality. A Memorial will be held Sunday, June 7 at 11 am at the end of Sawgrass Lake Park.



