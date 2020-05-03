ROOT, Bret Allen He was born August 6, 1972 in Lima, OH, and passed away unexpectedly April 11, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Bret, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, was preceded in death by his father, Edward Root. Bret is survived by mother, Patricia Root; siblings, Lisa Fitz, Brenda Gaull, Anthony Christian, Penny Brand, Teresa Christian; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members. We will all miss Bret's big smile. A Celebration of Life will be held on a date to be determined. National Cremation, Largo, FL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store