MORIN, Brett R.
76, of Lutz, FL passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Brett was born November 21, 1942 in Oklahoma City, OK. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Morin and his mother, Mildred Terrell Morin. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jenny Thomason Morin; his daughters, Dayna Morin Nehls (Mark) of Plano, TX, Libby Morin Bursby (Scott) of Hawkins, TX; his son, Brett Morin II (Chanin) of Burlington, KY; grandchildren, Jennifer, Caitlin, Austin (Eryn), Courtnie, Luda, Matt, and Kennedy; great-granddaughters, Emma and Avery; one brother, Craig Morin of Tomball, TX; and a sister, Jan Morin Carr of Oklahoma City. He received his education at Oklahoma Baptist University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and served for more than 40 years in various ministerial capacities. A gathering will be held Wednesday, May 29, 10 am, followed by services at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lifepath Hospice of Hillsborough County or First Baptist Church, Lutz, FL.
Loyless Funeral Home
www.LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019