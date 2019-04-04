Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brett R. Rahall. View Sign

RAHALL, Brett R



was born January 19, 1965, and passed away April 1, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Brett was born and lived in St. Petersburg his entire life except when he attended boarding school in New Hampshire and college in New Orleans. New Orleans is where he met his beloved husband, Kenneth Fulghum. They remained constant and loving companions for 35 years. They were married when finally allowed by law, but did not need a marriage license to validate their love and commitment to one another. Brett was a family law attorney for close to 30 years. In the last years of his life, he focused entirely on helping children through the court system as a guardian ad litem. His hope was that he was able to make a difference in the lives of the children he represented and with their parents. Loving one's children trumps hating the other parent. Brett wanted to be remembered as someone who sincerely believed in showing kindness and understanding to everyone. Among many other friends and acquaintances and in-laws, Brett is survived by his husband, Kenneth Fulghum; his sister, Karena Rahall; his father, Sam Rahall; his stepmother, Lorraine Rahall; his nephews, Nicholas Rahall and Sam Rahall; and his loyal friend and business partner, James Schaffer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice.



