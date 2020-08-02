1/1
Brian BIGTREE
1958 - 2020
BIGTREE, Brian John "Pops" "Tree" of Dover, FL, formerly of Taylor, MI peacefully passed away July 28, 2020. He was born June 9, 1958. Brian loved his spouse, Yolanda Bailey; his two boys, Brian "Ace" and Casey "Squirt;" his family, his friends that became family, all his brothers, his Harley Davidson motorcycles, and basically anyone who would sit and have a beer with him. He never met a stranger and never left anyone behind. His heart was full of love to give and full of love he received. He was born to ride and live free. He leaves behind his spouse, Yolanda Bailey; two sons, Brian C. Bigtree (spouse Nathalie) and Casey M. Bigtree; one granddaughter, Delia Renée; numerous loved nieces and nephews; his brother, Danny; and his sister, Ditty. He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Catherine Benz; his father, Daniel Leslie Bigtree; his sister, Debbie Lowe; his brother-in-law, James Lowe; and many friends along his life journey. A Memorial Service will be held at Crossing Jordan Worship Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5 pm, with Words of Remembrance starting at 6:30 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Crossing Jordan Worship Center
AUG
4
Service
06:30 PM
Crossing Jordan Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
