DONAHUE, Brian It is with saddened hearts that we share the passing of Brian Donahue of St. Petersburg, FL. He died of natural causes at his home Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was 52. Brian was the loving son of Joan and Tom Donahue of Yardley, PA; brother to Tom and his wife, Kathy of Doylestown, PA and Mike and his wife, Janis of Yardley, PA. Brian also thought the world of his nephews, Michael of Charlotte, NC, Patrick of Pittsburgh, PA, Ryan of Alexandria, VA; and niece, Jessica of Philadelphia, PA. Brian was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia and graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School. He went on to work as an electrical contractor for several years while earning his certification from the Penn State University Electrical Apprenticeship Program. At the age of 26, Brian decided to pursue his passion for the water at Coastal Carolina University, CCU, and graduated with a degree in Marine Geology. After graduation, Brian moved to St. Petersburg, FL and earned his Master's degree in Marine Geophysics from the University of South Florida, USF, College of Marine Science. During his time at both CCU and USF, Brian was instrumental in the education and mentoring of many young students. Brian traveled the oceans and continents of the world mapping the seafloor and conducting research expeditions for the USGS and USF, including acting as chief scientist for research on the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010. Brian went on to form his own company, Marine Geophysical Solutions, and consulted with numerous companies on waterway, pipeline and archaeological studies. As a boy, Brian loved fishing and camping with his grandfather, Jack Possessky, in Schuylkill County, PA. In his adult years, Brian enjoyed scuba diving, including the Great Barrier Reef, helping friends and family with electrical or construction projects, giving advice to his nephews and niece, whether asked for or not, and sharing a good bottle of red while hanging out with long time friends, Robyn Conmy and Joe Brennan. Final celebrations of Brian's life in Pennsylvania and Florida are still pending and will be announced at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020

