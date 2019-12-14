Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian HUBERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUBERT, Brian K. died at home on November 15, 2019. Brian was born sweet and happy to Marion Norton Hubert and Everard Hubert in South Amboy hospital, New Jersey on January 25, 1954. He maintained a sweet and happy disposition for most of his life until his heart literally broke after the tragic loss of his wife Maria. Brian loved and was loved by many. He was a restaurateur in St. Petersburg (The Stone Soup Cafes with his former wife Christy). Brian loved fishing and was once shipwrecked off the coast of Honduras while on a fishing trip. He loved music; composing and playing piano and guitar as well as singing with family and friends. He was smart, good looking and funny. Along with many of his generation, he was fond of pot. He loved food and cooking, flowers, women, books and history, traveling in Europe, especially Croatia and Italy. Brian loved his family and leaves his mother, Marion N Hubert; his elder brother, Edward N. Hubert; his youn- ger brother, Barron M. Hubert (Dorothy) and his sister, Karen Barr Oliver to grieve his loss. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in April at Fort DeSoto Park.

