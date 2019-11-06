|
MOSCHETTO, Brian J 56, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away, Oct. 31, 2019, due to a long illness. Born in Methuen, MA Nov. 9, 1962, the first son of Deacon Samuel and Patricia, he was a graduate of USF as a civil Engineer and an avid fisherman and musician. He is survived by sisters, Laura Ardagna, Beth Padellaro and Lynne Prado. He is also survived by his two daughters, Alyssa Gaggiani and Kaylie Moschetto. He had four grandsons. A funeral Mass will be at St. Ignatius Church, Tarpon Springs at 11 am Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019