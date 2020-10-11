1/
Brian NOREN
1960 - 2020
NOREN, Brian Brian was born September 5, 1960 at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, WA. He weighed anchor for his final voyage from this Earth September 21, 2020. He is survived by son, Nicholas of Dunedin; his parents, Rees and Connie of Madeira Beach; his brother, Jeffery of Clearwater; and Bradley and sister-in-law, April of Edgewater, Maryland. Brian will always be remembered, loved, and live on in the hearts of many forever. In lieu of gifts, you may make donations to Suncoast Hospice or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life to honor Brian Noren will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
