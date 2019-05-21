Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Brian Parker

Brian Parker Obituary
PARKER, Brian

age 64, passed on May 2, 2019, Hudson, Florida. His survivors are his mother, Margaret; sister, Patricia; brother, David; maternal aunts, Doris, Edith, and her son, Kevin. He was preceded by his sister, Susan Marie and his father, Dr. Milton T. Smith. He grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida where he and his best friend since kindergarten, James Anderson, spent many, many days surfing in the Atlantic Ocean. As a young boy he attended Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia; he was an avid camper for years. He attended the University of South Florida, where he received a Master's degree in anthropology with a concentration in archaeology in 1994. After graduation Brian opened a small archaeological consulting company based in Ocala. He was a good friend to his fellow students and professors and kept everyone laughing with his wry sense of humor. Many thanks to Chapters HPH hospice and all those who helped take care of him during his final hours, especially Linda. See Dobies website for service information.

Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019
