RENCH, Brian M. 80, passed peacefully at home with family in Tarpon Springs, October 22, 2020. He was an Army Staff Sergeant medical unit veteran, and X-ray technician at St. Anthony Hospital, Chicago. He was a loving husband of 54 plus years. He is predeceased by parents, George and Adeline Rench, and survived by wife, Mary Ann Spaniol Rench; children, Laurie (Joe) Frankowski, Debbie (Don) Doran, David (Jenny) Rench, Amy Rench; grandchildren, Kaylin (Adam), Samantha, Donnie, Matt, Daniel, Jake, and Emily. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater, FL. Private service. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.