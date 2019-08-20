Bridget Garczynski 9/12/1934 8/20/12 It has been seven long and lonely years since you left us forevermore. What would we give your hand to hold, your beautiful face to see, to hear your voice, to see you smile as in the days that used to be. But some sweet day we will meet again and be together for all times. My love for you will last forever. Your weary hours and days of pain, your troubled nights are past. Finally, you have found sweet rest at last. You will never be forgotten, my darling Bridget. Love Ski, Debbie, Charmaine, Denise, and your granddaughter, Lily Bridget

