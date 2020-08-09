1/
Brightman SKIINNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brightman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKINNER, Brightman James III passed away August 1, 2020 in Glenville, NC. He is survived by his parents, Buddy and Mary Ann Skinner of Wesley Chapel, FL; and his brothers, John and Davis Skinner, of Tampa. Known to all his friends as Jamie, he lived in Glenville, NC during the last 15 years. Born in Tampa, FL June 1, 1960, Jamie attended public schools in South Tampa and graduated from Tampa Technical Institute with a degree in Computer Science. Jamie's career included many years of computer sales and repair as well as real estate sales, land development, home building and property management with his father. Jamie is a former member of the Rough Riders, Merrymakers Club and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. Jamie lived and worked in Atlanta, GA and Seattle, WA before settling in Glenville, NC. He cultivated and enjoyed valued friendships at the local VFW Auxiliary and throughout the community. Jamie was a gregarious, handsome young man who was a loyal friend. Jamie will be deeply missed by his family and good friends. Due to the currant pandemic, there will not be a memorial service in either Glenville or in Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved