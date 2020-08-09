SKINNER, Brightman James III passed away August 1, 2020 in Glenville, NC. He is survived by his parents, Buddy and Mary Ann Skinner of Wesley Chapel, FL; and his brothers, John and Davis Skinner, of Tampa. Known to all his friends as Jamie, he lived in Glenville, NC during the last 15 years. Born in Tampa, FL June 1, 1960, Jamie attended public schools in South Tampa and graduated from Tampa Technical Institute with a degree in Computer Science. Jamie's career included many years of computer sales and repair as well as real estate sales, land development, home building and property management with his father. Jamie is a former member of the Rough Riders, Merrymakers Club and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. Jamie lived and worked in Atlanta, GA and Seattle, WA before settling in Glenville, NC. He cultivated and enjoyed valued friendships at the local VFW Auxiliary and throughout the community. Jamie was a gregarious, handsome young man who was a loyal friend. Jamie will be deeply missed by his family and good friends. Due to the currant pandemic, there will not be a memorial service in either Glenville or in Florida.



