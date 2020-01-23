CARTER, Brigitte J. 56, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned January 15, 2020. She is survived by son, Darrell Carter; father, Charles Dixon; sister, Gloria Hansberry (Matthew); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; niece, Sade Despanza; and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, January 25, 12-noon at Unity Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 1581 West New Lenox Lane, Crystal River, FL. Visitation, Friday, January 24, 4-7 pm, with wake 6 pm at: Smith Funeral Home 727-894-2266.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020