HOWZE, Brock D. 24, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Antrell P. Thomas father, Dawyne S. Howze; daughter, Brooklyn Howze; brother, Amir P. Brooks; sisters, Alyssia S. Howze and Armoni S. King; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be held privately Saturday, May 9, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
