Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWZE, Brock D. 24, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Antrell P. Thomas father, Dawyne S. Howze; daughter, Brooklyn Howze; brother, Amir P. Brooks; sisters, Alyssia S. Howze and Armoni S. King; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be held privately Saturday, May 9, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store