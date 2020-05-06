HOWZE, Brock D. 24, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Antrell P. Thomas father, Dawyne S. Howze; daughter, Brooklyn Howze; brother, Amir P. Brooks; sisters, Alyssia S. Howze and Armoni S. King; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be held privately Saturday, May 9, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.