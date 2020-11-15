1/
Bruce ALLAN
ALLAN, Bruce 73, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away November 6, 2020. Formerly of Livingston, NJ. Bruce graduated class of 1965 from Livingston High School. Bruce worked for Bell Telephone for five years before relocating to Florida where he continued his career as a facilities maintainer and retired from Verizon after 28 years of service. Bruce loved music, playing the guitar, and keeping in touch with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Valerie Allan; children, Scott Allan, Alexandra (Eric) Tanner, and Michele (Garrett) Jones; brother, Ronald Allan; sister-in-law, Terry Allan; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A gathering will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, November 23, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 11 am at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Hudson, FL. GraceMemorialHudson.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278635471
