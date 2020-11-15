ALLAN, Bruce 73, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away November 6, 2020. Formerly of Livingston, NJ. Bruce graduated class of 1965 from Livingston High School. Bruce worked for Bell Telephone for five years before relocating to Florida where he continued his career as a facilities maintainer and retired from Verizon after 28 years of service. Bruce loved music, playing the guitar, and keeping in touch with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Valerie Allan; children, Scott Allan, Alexandra (Eric) Tanner, and Michele (Garrett) Jones; brother, Ronald Allan; sister-in-law, Terry Allan; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A gathering will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, November 23, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 11 am at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Hudson, FL. GraceMemorialHudson.com