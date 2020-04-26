ANDERSON, Bruce Elder 84, Bradenton, Florida, passed away April 23, 2020, of complications from COVID 19. He was born in Chicago on April 6, 1936 to the Rev. Elder C. and Emma (Strom) Anderson. Raised in Minneapolis, he graduated from Minnehaha Academy, North Park College, Chicago, and the University of Minnesota. He worked in businesses in New Jersey, New York and Florida. He was a 47 year resident of Bradenton. Bruce is survived by loving sister and brother-in-law, Devona (Dee) and Nick Long of Minnetonka; niece, Catherine Emma Long; and nephew Nicholas K.A. Long; beloved great-nieces and great-nephew, Claire Long, Emmeleia Gartner, and Cadence Long; cousins, Joan Vest, Jean Lindell, Kathleen Landin, and Robert and Richard Jandreau. Memorials to Minnehaha Academy or the donor's choice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020