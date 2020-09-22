Bruce ATHANS

1/
ATHANS, Bruce L. 73, died Aug. 19, 2020. Complications from COVID-19. Born in St. Petersburg 1946 he attended Forrest Hills Elem., Disston Jr. High and Boca Ciega High School. He was S/SGT U.S. Army, Viet Nam Veteran 1967/68 1st Cav. Div. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Athans Fraser her husband Nick; and a grandson, Nathan; a son, Eric Athans; and his son, Brandon; a brother, Brian his wife Susy; and their daughter, Elizabeth and her husband Mike. Bruce was laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery on Sep. 15, 2020.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
