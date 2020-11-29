BURNHAM, Bruce Eliot It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Bruce Eliot Burnham. Following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, Bruce passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 68. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Pamela; children, Sherlyn (Henry) and Shana; grandchildren, Jamesyn, Keatyn, Landyn, Lilianne, and Helen; mother, Jan Sweeney; sisters, Bobbi Jo, Sally, Carol, and Debbie; as well as numerous friends and relatives. Bruce was a Vietnam Veteran who earned a Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry for his military service. Through the use of the G.I. Bill, Bruce earned several degrees in education and was a teacher for 30 years at Armwood High School. He served his country, his school, his students, and his family faithfully while also finding time to volunteer alongside fellow Veterans. As a sports fan, he used his voice to announce football and baseball games and coach softball during his time at Armwood. He and Pam traveled around the country attending MLB games as well, making it to 23 out of the 30 parks. His "larger than life" presence will forever be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center for their care and compassion these last three and a half years.



