COBLE, Bruce E., CPA of St. Petersburg died on December 9, 2019. Per his wishes, there will not be a formal funeral, although a small memorial will be held at the University of South Florida (USF) St. Petersburg Campus in January as he will be deeply missed by his coworkers. Bruce is survived by a sister, Alice Reaney; two daughters, Adele Coble and Rachel Rice; and one grandson, Hugh Elfrink. A Miami native, he was a proud graduate of USF and Johnson & Wales University, Providence. Friends can send condolences for the family to: sanchezmortuary.com. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019