Bruce COBLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce COBLE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

COBLE, Bruce E., CPA of St. Petersburg died on December 9, 2019. Per his wishes, there will not be a formal funeral, although a small memorial will be held at the University of South Florida (USF) St. Petersburg Campus in January as he will be deeply missed by his coworkers. Bruce is survived by a sister, Alice Reaney; two daughters, Adele Coble and Rachel Rice; and one grandson, Hugh Elfrink. A Miami native, he was a proud graduate of USF and Johnson & Wales University, Providence. Friends can send condolences for the family to: sanchezmortuary.com. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.