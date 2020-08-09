1/
Bruce CRAWFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAWFORD, Bruce Boyd a resident of Plymouth Harbor retirement community, passed away in Sarasota, FL, July 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the son of Doris and Sidney Crawford Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Shirley "Leigh" Crawford and his brother, Sidney C. Crawford Jr. Bruce leaves behind three sons, Dana Crawford (Linda) of Westborough, MA, Keith Crawford (Janet) of Hopkinton, MA, Scott Crawford (Jeannie) of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Carolynn Crawford (Joe) of Framingham, MA; 11 grandchildren, Julia, Brendan, Jennifer, Jamie, Jessica, Mark, Logan, Mallory, Casey, Caitlin, and Cameron; seven great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Athan, Max, Colton, Parker, Teagan and Maverick; devoted companion, Joan Sheil. B ruce was born in Worcester, MA, where he graduated from Worcester Academy, Dartmouth College, and Tuck School of Business-MBA. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and remained a committed Dartmouth Alumnus and supporter of the college his entire life. Bruce lived in Philadelphia, PA, Buffalo, NY, Needham and Southborough, MA. In Needham, he served as an elected member of the Town Council and chair of the Athletic Booster Club. He had a successful career as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for State Mutual Life Insurance Company and enjoyed membership in the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. In 1989, he retired to the Meadows in Sarasota, FL, where he was elected to the Meadows Country Club Board of Directors. In the summers, Bruce resided in New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee where he enjoyed boating, golfing and tennis with his family, and serving as a board member for Camp Belknap in Wolfeboro, NH. Bruce moved into Plymouth Harbor (2009) and served on several committees, most notably, Plymouth Harbor Foundation, endowing the Plymouth Harbor Scholarship Fund for employees and their children. He was past president of the Dartmouth Club, president of the Ivy League Club, member of Congregational Church, and the Mayflower Society. A memorial will be held at Plymouth Harbor Mac Neil Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plymouth Harbor Scholarship Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved