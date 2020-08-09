Bruce CRAWFORD

CRAWFORD, Bruce Boyd a resident of Plymouth Harbor retirement community, passed away in Sarasota, FL, July 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the son of Doris and Sidney Crawford Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Shirley "Leigh" Crawford and his brother, Sidney C. Crawford Jr. Bruce leaves behind three sons, Dana Crawford (Linda) of Westborough, MA, Keith Crawford (Janet) of Hopkinton, MA, Scott Crawford (Jeannie) of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Carolynn Crawford (Joe) of Framingham, MA; 11 grandchildren, Julia, Brendan, Jennifer, Jamie, Jessica, Mark, Logan, Mallory, Casey, Caitlin, and Cameron; seven great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Athan, Max, Colton, Parker, Teagan and Maverick; devoted companion, Joan Sheil. B ruce was born in Worcester, MA, where he graduated from Worcester Academy, Dartmouth College, and Tuck School of Business-MBA. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and remained a committed Dartmouth Alumnus and supporter of the college his entire life. Bruce lived in Philadelphia, PA, Buffalo, NY, Needham and Southborough, MA. In Needham, he served as an elected member of the Town Council and chair of the Athletic Booster Club. He had a successful career as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for State Mutual Life Insurance Company and enjoyed membership in the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. In 1989, he retired to the Meadows in Sarasota, FL, where he was elected to the Meadows Country Club Board of Directors. In the summers, Bruce resided in New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee where he enjoyed boating, golfing and tennis with his family, and serving as a board member for Camp Belknap in Wolfeboro, NH. Bruce moved into Plymouth Harbor (2009) and served on several committees, most notably, Plymouth Harbor Foundation, endowing the Plymouth Harbor Scholarship Fund for employees and their children. He was past president of the Dartmouth Club, president of the Ivy League Club, member of Congregational Church, and the Mayflower Society. A memorial will be held at Plymouth Harbor Mac Neil Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plymouth Harbor Scholarship Fund.



