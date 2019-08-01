Bruce DAVIS

Obituary
DAVIS, Bruce L. Sr. of St Petersburg, passed July 28, 2019. He was a Navy veteran. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Verda Davis; son, Bruce Jr.; daughters, Tiffany Gipson, Tamira Cheedy; mother, Sadie Martin; three brothers, one sister, 11 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, August 2, 4-7 pm; wake, 6-7 pm at 5th Ave Church of Christ, 4200-5th Ave So., where Funeral Services will be held August 3, 10 am. "A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019
